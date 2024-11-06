Travis Kelce on supporting Taylor Swift at one last Eras Tour concert: 'Absolutely rocking'

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Karma is his girlfriend.

Travis Kelce is reminiscing about attending his last Eras Tour concert to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

While speaking to his brother Jason Kelce on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis talked about attending the show in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Nov. 2.

"I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up," Travis said. "I'll tell you what, man, the American crowds, they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with, and I'll tell you what, that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking."

Travis ran into fellow athlete Caitlin Clark at the concert, and said it was awesome to meet her.

"She's a Swiftie through and through, man. Loves the show. I went to night two. She had already been to night one," Travis said. "I think she's just having fun going up to the shows and taking her friends and family and getting everybody to experience Tay up there onstage, making the entire 69,000, 70,000 people go f****** nuts for three and a half hours, four hours."

The Eras Tour starts back up on Nov. 14 for the final nine shows in Canada. Taylor will perform six nights in Toronto, before finishing up with three concerts in Vancouver.

