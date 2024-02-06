Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's new album is "unbelievable"

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

One good thing about dating Taylor Swift, it seems, is that you get an early listen to her new music.

At a pre-Super Bowl press conference on February 5, Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was asked if he'd heard Taylor's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is coming out in April. "I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable," said Travis. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

Asked for more details, the Chiefs tight end said, "I can't give you anything. I leave that up to her."

Travis was also asked his favorite Taylor song. He responded, "Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’ just ’cause I hear it every single day.”

Speaking about Taylor's Grammy night on February 4, where she won two awards and became the only artist ever to win Album of the Year four Times, Travis commented, "She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

