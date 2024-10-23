Travis Kelce had FOMO over missing Taylor Swift's Miami Eras Tour shows

He needs to forget so take him to "Florida!!!"

Travis Kelce got major FOMO about Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour concerts in Miami, Florida. While talking to his brother, Jason Kelce, on the most recent episode of New Heights, Travis asked Jason about his experience attending the Oct. 18 show with family and friends.

"Dude, it was incredible. It was incredible," Jason said.

Travis said he was in his feels about missing out on the experience.

"I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there. I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage that had been to a few shows overseas and they were saying the same thing that you're saying. That Miami stadium was just on another level," Travis said.

Jason detailed just how great of a time he had at the show.

"Not only did everybody have a good time, but everybody has been texting over the last couple days since then, like, 'Dude, she's just incredible,'" Jason said. "The show's incredible, Miami was another level of it. I'm excited for her to be back out on tour for this, like, final leg of the Eras run here. Yeah, it's pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip. So, keep killing it, Tay."

Jason also shouted out his family members who attended The Eras Tour for the first time: his mother and two of his daughters.

"Donna Kelce's first show. Elliotte Kelce's first show. Wyatt Kelce's first show. It was an awesome time down there, man," Jason said.

Travis couldn't end the discussion without giving his girlfriend the final shout-out.

"And shout out to TayTay for powering through a few rain shows there," he said.

