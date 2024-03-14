Travis Kelce attends Justin Timberlake’s LA concert

Travis Kelce attended a multi-Grammy-winning pop star's concert on Wednesday – and it wasn't girlfriend Taylor Swift's show.

Travis was spotted at Justin Timberlake's concert in Los Angeles on March 13, where the singer brought out his *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick to perform their new song, "Paradise."

Kirkpatrick's wife, Karlyn Skladany, posted a photo of Travis posing with the couple's son, Nash. "Something big happened tonight," Skladany wrote alongside the picture on her Instagram Story.

If you recall, Travis said in a TikTok posted to the Kansas City Chiefs' account back in January that the most famous contact in his phone (other than Taylor, of course) is Justin.

“You guys know the easy answer,” he teased, before giving out his second pick. “JT, Justin Timberlake.”

Travis was then asked if Justin would pick up the phone if he called. “Not a chance,” Travis said. “I appreciate you, Justin ... but he’s a busy man.”

While Taylor didn't accompany Travis during this outing, she's had a busy week announcing the new surprise songs that'll appear on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). The concert film arrives on Disney+ Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

