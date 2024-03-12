Train to launch eighth edition of their Sail Across the Sun fan cruise in 2025

Next year, Train is bringing back their Sail Across the Sun fan cruise for an eighth edition.

The cruise will sail from Miami on February 13, 2025, board the Norwegian Gem and will visit Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to Miami on the 17. In addition to enjoying three sets by Train, passengers will get to enjoy concerts by Matt Nathanson, KT Tunstall, Living Colour, Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, Yacht Rock Revue and many more.

There will also be activities on board including yoga, comedy with Brian Posehn, a talent show, tastings featuring Train's own Save Me San Francisco line of wines, a "Marry Me Valentine's Day" vow renewal and a belly flop contest. Train singer Pat Monahan will also host "Story Time and Songs" with his youngest son, Rock.

Presales for fans who've cruised before will run from March 21 through March 26. Other presales run from March 27 to 29, and then, tickets officially go on sale March 29 starting at 2 p.m. ET via sailacrossthesun.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.