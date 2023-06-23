Train drops new song, “I Know,” featuring Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine

courtesy of Train

By Jill Lances

Train is back with new music. The band just dropped the new song "I Know," featuring country star Tenille Townes, and rapper and singer Bryce Vine.

"So excited to share this new song with you as our official kickoff to summer 2023," Train frontman Pat Monahan shares. "We can't wait to sing it live with our fans all summer long."

"I Know" is the first new music from the band since they released their album AM Gold in May 2022.

Next up, Train is set to kick off a new summer tour on June 29 in Joliet, Illinois, hitting close to 50 cities, many for the first time in years. A complete list of dates can be found at savemesanfrancisco.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!