Traffic Trouble For Tampa

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Baker Mayfield and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will be in Orlando this weekend for the 2024 Pro Bowl. Mayfield replaces the injured Dak Prescott and Wirfs goes in for Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield was just named as the Pro Football Writers of America Most Improved Player, and he’s also a finalist for the Associated Press’ Comeback Player of the Year. The long Pro Bowl weekend begins tomorrow and runs through Sunday.

The cold weather has a record number of manatees crowding into the TECO Apollo Beach viewing area where the warmer water also attracts other sea life like stingrays and even sharks. This past weekend’s count exceeded 1,100. Blue Springs State Park also set a record recently due to the cold weather. TECO’s site is open to the public and is free. You can visit seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm through April 15th, with more info here.

Another Gasparilla is in the books, and Bayshore Blvd is back open thanks in part to the hard work of volunteers from Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful who spent Sunday cleaning up a lot of garbage, and salvaging beads. Those beads are on their way to the MacDonald Training Center, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with disabilities prepare for the workforce through vocational training, employment pathways, residential supports and life-enrichment opportunities. Workers will sanitize and repackage the beads for reuse at future events. Funds raised support the Center’s career and education programs. For what you need to know on a Bead-Free Bay, just click here.

It’s the final day of National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blood drive, go to oneblood.org.

