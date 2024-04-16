TradeWinds Expansion On Hold

Expansion at the TradeWinds Resort was back on the agenda for St. Pete Beach city commissioners last night, but it’s still on hold. The meeting ran until midnight, and it will be back up for discussion on Tuesday, April 23. Residents are concerned that traffic will get even worse and threaten wildlife.

Trade Winds Island Resorts on St. Pete Beach

Hillsborough County has an air pollution advisory, with elevated levels of ozone that might bother you if you already have respiratory problems. It’s just a precaution and will be in place through precautionary statement and is in effect until midnight on Wednesday.

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

Dove Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

Philanthropist Sidd Pagidipati and his brother and sister, Rahul and Srujani have made a $50 million to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital which will be named in their honor as “Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s”.

A new survey from SmartAsset ranks the city of St Petersburg as one of the happiest cities in America. The ranking of the top 40 Happiest Cities has St Pete coming in at 34th based on 11 different variables. Tampa was lower on the survey at 55th. Who’s the happiest? That’s Arlington, Virginia.

New addition: Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, welcomed their first child, a girl, on April 9. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Tampa Bay Buccaneer QB Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily welcomed their daughter Kova Jade into the world over the weekend. A post on the Bucs X site congratulated the couple, as well as a post on Emily’s Instagram stories.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group