Tracking The Tropics

The 2023 hurricane season is proving to be just as busy as predicted, but none of the current activity threatens the Bay area. The Dove Hurricane Guide shows Lee and Margo with another system off the coast of Africa. It’s the strong currents being kicked up from Hurricane Lee that have warnings for high surf advisories up for Florida’s East Coast. Track any severe weather on the Dove app at @1055thedove.

Cleanup continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia for areas like Shore Acres that was hit especially hard by the flooding. FEMA has been going through neighborhoods helping those affected apply for assistance as soon as possible. We have more information for you here.

The Tampa Bay Bucs opened the new season with a win on the road with a 20-17 win over the Vikings. This was Baker Mayfield’s debut as the new QB. The Bucs next game is the home opening at Raymond James Stadium against the Giants Sunday at 1 pm.

Flamingos People as far away as Kentucky and Ohio have reported sightings of pink flamingos. (Vinne Fugett)

The flamingo rescued off St Pete Beach, nicknamed “Peaches” was released back into the wild over the weekend. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary took care of the bird which may have been blow into the Bay from Hurricane Idalia, and now has a federal band, a resight band, as well as a satellite transmitter so researchers can track her movements.

