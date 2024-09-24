Tracking The Storm

A state of emergency has been issued in advance of what is expected to be Hurricane Helene for the majority of the state, and this does include Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Please click on the above link for how this may affect you. There are also local states of emergency in affect, and you can see if your county is one of those.

Sandbags Central Florida is preparing for storm impacts this weekend. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Now is the time to check your severe weather preparations. The Dove Hurricane Guide has what you need to know and prepare and stay safe. Sandbags are available in most counties, and for more from our partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, keep this link handy.

Tampa’s water smells and taste a little different. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process that began this week, and may last through Oct. 7th.

FILE: Faucet

Tampa International Airport takes the #2 spot for the Best Large Airport ranking this year, losing the top spot to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California by a mere two points. TPA has been #1 for the past two surveys from JD Power. See where other airports rank here.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the broadcast booth during the second half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron) (Jerome Miron/AP)

The Bucs were favored over Denver on Sunday, but instead went down 26-7 at Raymond James Stadium. Coach Todd Bowles said they were just outplayed. The next game is back at Raymond James Sunday against the Eagles with former Buc QB Tom Brady in the broadcast booth.

Dove Daily Update









©2024 Cox Media Group