The Dove Hurricane Guide is tracking a new system that will most likely become a new named storm soon. Sara is next on the list and the exact path is still a question, but there is a possibility it could move toward Florida next week. Keep an eye on the storm with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather throughout the weekend.

An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., in the wake of Hurricane Milton early Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

The first estimates are in for what it would cost to repair Tropicana Field and it’s $55.7 million to make it playable. But that’s not letting the team back in to the Trop until the 2026 season so they’re still trying to figure out where they might play the upcoming season.

For the first time since back-to-back hurricanes ravaged the beaches, the Sunsets at Pier 60 Celebration Festival on Clearwater Beach will be back starting Wednesday night. There are still some partial closures as cleanup continues including Pier 60.

It may be a week later, but the Holiday Tents are now open at Metropolitan Ministries. They serve three counties for the holidays, with numerous tents. The Dove will be at our annual Feed the Bay food drive coming up on Friday, Nov 22nd at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa with live broadcast from 6 am to 10 am.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

The Bucs just couldn’t get the job done on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium against San Francisco, and will now have time to think about their next move. This is a bye week for the team, next up the team will head out for a game against the New York Giants in New York.

