Totally Tubular Festival to celebrate the '80s with Thomas Dolby, Modern English and more

courtesy of Totally Tubular Festival

By Jill Lances

A new tour is set to launch this year celebrating the music of the '80s.

The Totally Tubular Festival will hit 17 cities this summer, with a lineup that includes Thomas DolbyThompson TwinsTom BaileyModern EnglishMen Without HatsThe Romantics and The Plimsouls, with Tommy Tutone playing select cities.

The tour kicks off June 28 in Santa Barbara, California, and hits Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Boston, New York City and more, before wrapping July 27 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"This is a dream lineup for those who love the music of the early 1980's, and for those who want to relive the days when life was…plain and simply--a total party," Jon Pleeter, CPO (Chief Party Officer) of Totally Tubular Festival, shares. "The choruses were big, and the hooks were bigger—the party didn't end."

So far, there’s no word on when tickets for the tour will go on sale.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!