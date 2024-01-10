Tornadoes Hit Tampa Bay

Two confirmed EF-0 tornadoes caused damage during yesterday’s severe weather. One struck Bartlett Park, just south of downtown St Petersburg, and the other was in Hudson Beach. Up in the Panhandle, on Panama City Beach a waterspout made it onshore pushing one home on its side. We’ll have a mild day today before the threat of storms returns for the weekend. Keep the Dove App handy for the latest Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Damage in Panama City Beach (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blook drive, go to oneblood.org.

OneBlood at UCF (Joe Ruble)

The first Back-To-School sales tax holiday of the year ends this Sunday, January 14th. It’s a chance to save and restock on supplies and not pay sales taxes on clothing and shoes, along with a long list of school supplies and even personal computers. Here’s the list to take along shopping.

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

Florida’s ‘Move Over’ law expands to cover disabled vehicles on January 1

The Bucs now move on to the Super Wild Card Weekend with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They will be on Monday Night Football one week from today on the 15th against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group