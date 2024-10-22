Estimated Utility Bill

If you live in Tampa, your next utility bill will look a little different. The amount due will be estimated due to the storms and meter readers not being able to read them. For additional information, contact the Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium sustained serious damage during the hurricanes and is now asking for help. CMA said the $2.5 million in damages and has already raised $170,000 through donations. It is also collecting needed items through an online wish list that you can look at here.

FEMA. That’s what’s on everyone’s mind. Applying, being turned down and then approved? It’s happened so patience will help. There’s also help for our farmers dealing with crop damage and loss from the Florida Department of Agriculture Services here.

For more and constantly updated information, go to the Dove Hurricane Guide

