Tina Turner solo career-spanning box set, 'Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll', coming in November

The late Tina Turner's legendary solo career is being celebrated with a new box set.

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, dropping November 24, will feature 55 Turner songs, including such classics as "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Private Dancer," "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)," "The Best" and more.

It will also feature Tina's collaborations with such artists as David Bowie, Bryan Adams, Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart, along with the 2020 Kygo remix of her signature tune "What's Love Got To Do With It." Additionally, the set will include a new version of the 1996 track "Something Beautiful Remains," which has been reworked by her longtime collaborator Terry Britten and renamed "Something Beautiful."

The set will mark the first time all of Turner's singles have been compiled in one collection. It’s being released digitally and as a three-CD or five-LP set. There will also be a 12-track vinyl version, with all versions featuring a foreword by Adams.

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll is available for preorder now.

