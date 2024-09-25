Thompson Twins reissuing 'Into The Gap' for 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Thompson Twins' breakthrough album Into the Gap is being celebrated with a new remastered reissue.

Into The Gap 40th Anniversary Edition, remixed at Abbey Road Studios, will be released in a variety of formats, including a 39-track, three-CD deluxe edition that includes 30 bonus tracks, 12 of which have never been released before.

The set features the remastered album, plus B-sides, cassette remixes and edits, with one CD made up of extended tracks and 12-inch versions of songs. The set comes with new sleeve notes with contributions from all three band members – Tom Bailey, Joe Leeway and Alannah Currie.

The album will also be released on limited-edition red vinyl and there will be a digital deluxe version, as well as a Dolby Atmos Blu-ray edition.

Released in February 1984, Into The Gap was the fourth studio album from Thompson Twins and was a breakout hit for them. It featured some of their biggest tracks, including the top five hit "Hold Me Now," as well as "Doctor Doctor" and "You Take Me Up." The album went to #1 in the U.K., hit #10 in the U.S. and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Into The Gap 40th Anniversary Edition will be released Nov. 8 and is available for preorder now.

