Thompson Twins reissuing 'Into The Gap' for 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Thompson Twins' breakthrough album Into the Gap is being celebrated with a new remastered reissue.
Into The Gap 40th Anniversary Edition, remixed at Abbey Road Studios, will be released in a variety of formats, including a 39-track, three-CD deluxe edition that includes 30 bonus tracks, 12 of which have never been released before.
Released in February 1984, Into The Gap was the fourth studio album from Thompson Twins and was a breakout hit for them. It featured some of their biggest tracks, including the top five hit "Hold Me Now," as well as "Doctor Doctor" and "You Take Me Up." The album went to #1 in the U.K., hit #10 in the U.S. and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Into The Gap 40th Anniversary Edition will be released Nov. 8 and is available for preorder now.
