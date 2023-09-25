There’s A New Millionaire In Florida

No one won the big jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday night, but someone in Florida is now a millionaire. They had to match all five numbers for the prize, and they weren’t alone with million dollar winners in New York and California as well. Monday night’s jackpot is now at least $785 million.

Powerball: The Powerball jackpot was at an estimated $750 million on Saturday. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

The unbeaten Bucs take on the also unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles tonight in Monday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff for the NFC teams is at 715 pm, and for ticket information, just check here. If the Bucs do make it to the Super Bowl, the NFL announced that Usher will be the halftime entertainment over the weekend.

There are thousands of Floridians who are getting letters regarding the Citizens Property Insurance depopulation program. This is a program that’s offering alternatives to Citizens, and the problem is that these companies can charge high rates since they are approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. For more information on your options please check here.

Crystal River flooding Crystal River residents reeling from Hurricane Idalia (wftv.com)

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation estimates damage claims due to Hurricane Idalia have now reached over $175 million. Approximately 19,000 claims have been filed, 12,000 of those closed. For more information on how to file a claim please take a look here.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. This could last up to a month. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your question.

Dove Daily Update

©2023 Cox Media Group