That’s One

Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Bucs open the season at home at Raymond James Stadium, and walk away with a win against Washington. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns for a 37-20 win. Next up is a road trip against Detroit Sunday at 1 pm.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

A system in the Gulf may be headed for the western coast of Texas as a hurricane. The next name on the list is Francine, and has triggered Tropical Storm Watches in the area. For the latest from our partner at 10 Tampa Bay Weather in the Dove Hurricane Guide, check in here.

MLB: JUL 09 Braves at Rays ST. PETERSBURG, FL - July 09: Baseball Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay Rays star Wade Boggs is inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame before the MLB regular season game between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays on July 09, 2023, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer, former Tampa Bay Ray and Tampa resident Wade Boggs broke the news on social media over the weekend he is battling prostate cancer. Boggs said he’s a fighter and won’t back down, and looks forward to ringing the bell when treatment is complete.

