That’s One

The Bucs open the season at home at Raymond James Stadium, and walk away with a win against Washington. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns for a 37-20 win. Next up is a road trip against Detroit Sunday at 1 pm.
A system in the Gulf may be headed for the western coast of Texas as a hurricane. The next name on the list is Francine, and has triggered Tropical Storm Watches in the area. For the latest from our partner at 10 Tampa Bay Weather in the Dove Hurricane Guide, check in here.
Baseball Hall of Famer, former Tampa Bay Ray and Tampa resident Wade Boggs broke the news on social media over the weekend he is battling prostate cancer. Boggs said he’s a fighter and won’t back down, and looks forward to ringing the bell when treatment is complete.
