That Was Only A Test

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System was sent yesterday around 220 pm. It was the third from FEMA and only the second for cell phones. If you didn’t receive the test, your phone may not be compatible with the new technology. If you have questions or concerns, check the FEMA site.

The season is over for the Tampa Bay Rays after a 7-1 loss last night in game two of the Wildcard playoffs at the Trop. The had lost game one Tuesday to the Texas Rangers 4-0. The announced attendance for that game was the lowest for a postseason game since 1919.

That Powerball jackpot is now $1.4 billion after there was no winner again in Wednesday night’s drawing. The numbers selected for the grand prize were 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 2X. It’s been 11 weeks since the last big jackpot winner.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org with your address and your questions.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for the game against Detroit on the 15th. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has a slight chance for rain for the next few days, and cooler weather headed our way for next week. Sunday’s high will be 82, and the work week begins with no rain on Monday and a high of 83.

