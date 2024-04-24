Teddy Swims ready to welcome fans from 8 to 80 to his tour this fall

Teddy Swims has just announced a new leg of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour, kicking off in September in Reno, Nevada, and Teddy says he's expecting fans of all ages to come see him.

Speaking about his fans, Teddy told ABC Audio a few months ago, "They're the best. [At my shows], everybody's lovin' on somebody, there's an 8-year-old there and there's an 80-year-old ... everybody. Every shape, size, color, it's every demographic, man. We love it."

The new tour dates kick off September 6 in Reno, with this leg scheduled to wrap up October 21 at House of Blues in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time; visit TeddySwims.com for full dates and information.

Of course, a highlight of Teddy's live shows is his performance of his smash hit "Lose Control." But according to Teddy, fans have been treating the song like a hit single long before it ever made the charts.

"When we first started playing 'Lose Control' live, people were singing that song, you know?" he told ABC Audio. "And then when I play it even now, I don't think, like, live-wise, it's changed at all. 'Cause it was a hit at my first time singing it and it's still a hit when I'm singing it the next time."

As previously reported, Teddy will release a deluxe edition of his album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), called (Part 1.5), on April 26. It features four new songs.

