Teddy Swims, Post Malone & more set to perform at 58th Annual CMA Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

It looks as though Teddy Swims will indeed be performing with his old pal Thomas Rhett at this year's CMA Awards.

After teasing a duet version of Thomas' song "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" on Instagram, both artists have now been announced as performers at the ceremony later this month. As previously reported, Thomas and Teddy go way back; Thomas sang with Teddy on his 2020 single "Broke," and Teddy co-wrote Thomas' 2023 hit "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)."

Also performing on the CMAs this year is Post Malone, who'll be singing his song "Yours," inspired by his young daughter, and Shaboozey, who'll do a medley of his 16-week #1 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and a new song, "Highway."

The 58th Annual CMAs, co-hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, air Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

