Tears for Fears announces three-night Las Vegas residency

The duo, best known for hit songs "Shout," "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" and more, has booked a three-night residency, Songs for a Nervous Planet, at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
"It's been a while since we've been on the road and are very eager to share this live show experience with everyone," Tears for Fears' Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith say. "You can expect to hear tracks from our 2022 album The Tipping Point as well as fan favorites. Be sure to listen closely though as there may be something new sprinkled in there as well."
