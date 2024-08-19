Tears for Fears announces three-night Las Vegas residency

Tears for Fears is headed to Las Vegas.

The duo, best known for hit songs "Shout," "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" and more, has booked a three-night residency, Songs for a Nervous Planet, at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

"It's been a while since we've been on the road and are very eager to share this live show experience with everyone," Tears for Fears' Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith say. "You can expect to hear tracks from our 2022 album The Tipping Point as well as fan favorites. Be sure to listen closely though as there may be something new sprinkled in there as well."

The shows are set for Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov 2. Various presales kick off Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The three Vegas dates are the only shows Tears for Fears has on the schedule for 2024.

