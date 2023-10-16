Taylor and Travis pack on the PDA; her version of "Out of the Woods" included in 'Migration' trailer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen holding hands on their way into the Saturday Night Live afterparty this past weekend, but once they were at the party, they did a lot more, a source tells People.

At the party, held at Catch Steak, "They were so smiley, they were so happy,” the source says. “They were so talkative. They were really fun ... [t]hey were super cool."

The two were also kissing repeatedly, the source dished. While both of them mingled with the other guests, Travis "kept going over to her and checking in on her ... putting his hand on her lower back or putting his hands on her waist," says the source. "And then they would do a little kiss and then they would go back to talking to whoever they were talking to."

"They were very cuddly; they weren't awkward. She was really comfortable with him, and he was a total gentleman," notes the source.

Taylor and Travis both made cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live on October 14; Travis appeared in a skit, while Taylor introduced her friend, musical guest Ice Spice.

In other Taylor news, you can get a sneak peek of 1989 (Taylor's Version) right now: "Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version)" is featured in the new trailer for the animated film Migration. It's about a family of New England-based ducks who attempt to migrate to Jamaica by way of New Jersey and New York City. Featuring the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key, it hits theaters December 22.

1989 (Taylor's Version) arrives October 27.

