Taylor and Travis: The latest

Every day seems to bring a new update on the ongoing Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce romance, so here's a roundup of the latest developments.

--They haven't doubled-dated yet, but Travis seems to be in favor of Taylor's BFF's new boyfriend. According to E! Online, Travis "liked" an Instagram post from GQ Sports that showed photos of Selena Gomez and her beau, Benny Blanco, looking cozy courtside at a basketball game in LA.

--A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the couple's families are "both on board" with Traylor and "have never seen either one of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue." The source adds that the lovebirds are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they're an amazing match."

--A restaurant owner in Leawood, Kansas, tells Page Six that right before New Year's, Taylor and a group of fellow Kansas City Chiefs wives and girlfriends — including Brittany Mahomes — all came to her eatery for a girl's night out.

According to the co-owner of the restaurant, called Rye, Taylor and about eight other women dropped by the place, which is frequented by Travis and has another location in Kansas City, MO. Taylor, who was "very very nice," dined on pasta, a French Blonde cocktail and one of the eatery's famous cinnamon rolls and then picked up the tab for the December 30 meal.

