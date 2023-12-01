Taylor Swift's publicist speaks out about Joe Alwyn rumor: "Enough is enough"

Taylor Swift's publicist rarely speaks out about the things the media says about her client, but she's apparently so fed up about one particular rumor that she took to X, formerly Twitter, to lash out at the source.

On X, Tree Paine took the gossip site Deuxmoi to task for claiming that Taylor and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a "ceremony" in 2020 or 2021 in the U.K., which Deuxmoi claims "was described to me as a marriage by more than one person," adding, "It was NEVER made legal."

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Tree wrote. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Deuxmoi's Instagram Story reposted Tree's comment and the anonymous person behind the account wrote, "Well I make zero dollars from lying ... can publicists say the same." The person then questioned Tree's use of the words "pain and trauma," but added, "Either way I apologize to Taylor."

Rumors about Taylor and Joe's relationship timeline have been flying lately because of the release of Taylor's "From the Vault" song "You're Losing Me" -- which fans believe is a breakup song -- and because of her producer Jack Antonoff's claim that it was written in 2021.

