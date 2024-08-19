Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' still #1, but is 'Reputation (TV)' coming soon soon?

Taylor Swift inducted legendary singer/songwriter Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a few years ago. Now she has something else in common with King: Her latest album has spent as many weeks at #1 as King's iconic album Tapestry did.

The Tortured Poets Department has racked up a 15th week on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying Tapestry for the third-most weeks on top among women. Only The Bodyguard soundtrack and Adele's 21 have had more: 20 and 24, respectively.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement of another album: Reputation (Taylor's Version). Some fans believe Taylor is hinting at an announcement before her run of shows in London ends on Aug. 20. During her Aug. 17 show, she performed a song she hadn't previously played on the tour, the Reputation track "I Did Something Bad."

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Taylor waved goodbye at the Aug. 17 show by making a snake-like motion with her hand. Plus, she wore a new bodysuit onstage during the Midnights portion of the show, which is what she did before she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version).

In other Eras Tour news, activist Malala Yousafzai attended the Aug. 17 show, which she described on Instagram as her "first-ever proper concert." She shared a memory from middle school of her and her friend singing "Love Story" during a time in Pakistan when music, art and education for women weren't banned, as they are now.

She added, "One day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams."

