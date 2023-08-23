Taylor Swift's version of "Look What You Made Me Do" featured in trailer for Amazon Original series

Stefania Rosini/Prime Video

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift's next re-recording is 1989 (Taylor's Version), but it seems she's already started work on -- or even finished -- Reputation (Taylor's Version) as well.

As People notes, Taylor's version of "Look What You Made Me Do," the lead single from Reputation, appears in the trailer for the Amazon Original series Wilderness.  The series is about a British couple who try to move on from the husband's infidelity by taking a road trip through America.

According to a YouTube description, "For [him], it's a chance to make amends; for [her], it's a very different prospect -- a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge."

The show launches on Prime Video on September 15.

News of the re-recording comes nearly six years to the day the song was originally released: August 24, 2017.

Meanwhile, 1989 (Taylor's Version) is due out October 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

