Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' notches a month at #1 as Travis Kelce reveals favorite song from the album

Taylor Swift has now officially spent a whole month at #1 with The Tortured Poets Department. The album tops the Billboard 200 chart for a fourth consecutive week, selling 260,000 units. It's the first album to spend its first four weeks on top since Travis Scott's Utopia in 2023.

Meanwhile, Taylor continued her Eras Tour over the weekend in Stockholm, Sweden. At the 89th show of the tour on May 18, she performed a mashup of three 1989 songs: "Clean," "Welcome to New York" and "Say Don't Go."

Taylor also debuted "Guilty as Sin?" and "How Did It End" from Tortured Poets, and played what she called a Max Martin medley — a mashup of songs she co-wrote with Martin and fellow Swedish hitmaker Shellback: "Message in a Bottle," "How You Get the Girl" and "New Romantics."

Incidentally, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, spent the weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, hosting his Kelce Jam music festival, featuring Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo, as well as a guest appearance by Patrick Mahomes.

While doing press for the festival, Travis revealed that his favorite "era" of the Eras Tour is generally 1989, but noted, "I'm not gonna lie: I might be a little biased towards The Tortured Poets Department, just little bit."

Travis was likely referring to the fact that some of the songs on that album were inspired by his and Taylor's relationship. When asked what his favorite song from Tortured Poets is, he told People it was "So High School," the song that's most obviously about him.

Taylor's Eras Tour continues May 24 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.