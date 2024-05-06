Taylor Swift's still #1 as Charlie Puth seemingly takes her shout-out as "sign" to release new music

After a massive debut, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department spends a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

As previously reported, the album debuted with 2.61 million units a week ago. In it second week, it sold 439,000 units. Billboard says that's the biggest second week sales for any album since Adele's 25 sold 1.162 million units after its record-setting 3.482 million-selling first week.

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth has announced that he's releasing a new song, seemingly inspired by Taylor mentioning him on the title track of her album. On TikTok, he posted a video of himself singing a new song and wrote, "These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you."

“This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile,” he explained. "But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it.”

“So…. I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album," he added. "Thank you for your support…you know who you are.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.