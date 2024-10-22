Taylor Swift's mind was blown by "bewildering passion" of fans in Miami

By Andrea Dresdale

As usual, Taylor Swift has taken to Instagram to reflect on her most recent Eras Tour shows, with her concerts in Miami marking the return of the tour after an extended break.

"The Eras Tour is BACK and the 3 Miami crowds we just got to play for were on a new level," Taylor wrote. "With only 5 cities left to play before it’s over, I knew I was going to be savoring every moment up on that stage but the bewildering passion of those crowds really blew my mind."

"It rained (a lot) the 1st and 3rd nights, and so that kicked up the cinematic drama. I had really missed this on our break," she continued. "The mass quantities of joyful people genuinely living in the moment and seeming truly carefree for 3.5 hours."

She added, "I got some new outfits, and it’s always nice when the crowd notices that. You guys are just the best. Thank you to everyone who came and everyone who followed along online. 4 more cities left and the next one up is: New Orleans!"

Taylor's carousel of photos accompanying her post showed off a few of those new outfits, including a fresh black-and-gold Reputation bodysuit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!