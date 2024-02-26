Taylor Swift's father accused of assaulting a photographer in Australia

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, has been accused of assaulting a photographer in Australia early Tuesday morning local time.

New South Wales police are investigating an “alleged assault” on Sydney’s North Shore Tuesday morning, NSW police said in a statement.

“A 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am on Tuesday, February 27, before leaving the location,” NSW police said.

The 51-year-old man who reported the incident did not need medical attention or have serious injuries, according to police.

Scott Swift has not been charged with anything, and he is not in police custody at this time, NSW police said.

“The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” the police said.

Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water, a Taylor Swift spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

Taylor's next concert date is March 2 in Singapore.

