Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film surpasses Michael Jackson to set new box office record

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie may not have won the Golden Globe on Sunday night, but it has just set a major box office record. Yes, another one.

AMC, the movie's distributor, announced that Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR is officially the highest-grossing film in box office history among concert films and documentary films. Thanks to its first-week earnings in China, where it opened on December 31, the film has now made $261.6 million globally. That means it's just squeaked by the previous record holder: Michael Jackson's film This Is It, which earned $261.2 million in 2009.

In a statement, Adam Aron, chairman & CEO of AMC Entertainment, said, "On behalf of all of us at AMC Theatres, I send my congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable and record-setting box office performance."

In other Taylor news, while she went home empty-handed at the Golden Globes, she did cheer loudly for her good pal Emma Stone, whose film Poor Things won several awards, including a Best Actress trophy for Stone. When Emma was asked backstage how she felt about Taylor giving her a standing ovation, she cracked, "What an a******, am I right?"

