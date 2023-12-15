Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' to be the first IMAX concert film released in mainland China

Taylor Swift Productions

By Andrea Dresdale

Now that it's conquered theaters in North America and Europe, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie is moving on to Asia.

Variety reports that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will arrive in theaters in mainland China on December 31. The announcement came at 1:13 p.m. — which in military time is 13:13 — on Friday, in reference to Taylor's lucky number. The Eras Tour will be the first concert film to play on IMAX in mainland China.

The film has so far grossed $250 million worldwide and was recently nominated for a Golden Globe. The reason its release in China was delayed, according to Variety, is because the content of all movies have to be approved by various government bodies.

In 2024, Taylor will bring the Eras Tour to Asia in real life. She's scheduled to perform in Japan and Singapore, but not in China.

