Taylor Swift launches hidden word search on Apple Music

As Taylor Swift fans anxiously await the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, the singer is keeping them busy by doling out clues to a secret message through her current Apple Music playlists.

Taylor recently released five exclusive playlists to Apple Music, each one exploring the different stages of heartbreak: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Now, in a just-launched secret word search, she's hidden words within the lyrics of songs on each playlist and will unveil one every day, until the full message is revealed on April 18, one day before the album's release.

The search launched Saturday, with Swift's TaylorNation Instagram account directing fans to the song "Glitch," which had random letters capitalized to reveal the word "hereby." Although it hasn't been confirmed, posts on social media suggest that the second word is "conduct," which was hidden in the song "Peace."

In other Taylor news, on Saturday Night Live this weekend, host Ryan Gosling, with the help of Emily Blunt, performed a version of Taylor's "All Too Well," with the lyrics changed to be about Barbie and Oppenheimer. It's safe to say their rendition is Taylor approved.

Taylor shared the performance on X, formerly Twitter. "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING," she wrote, along with applause and hands making hearts emojis.

