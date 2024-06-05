Taylor Swift comments on Lady Gaga's TikTok denying pregnancy rumors

We don't know if this was coordinated or not, but Taylor Swift has replied to Lady Gaga's TikTok in which she seemed to very deliberately quote one of Taylor's lyrics.

As previously reported, on Tuesday Gaga posted a TikTok in which she denied rumors that she was pregnant by writing, "not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym." That's a quote from "Down Bad," one of the songs on Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In the comments, Taylor, who was recently the subject of similar pregnancy rumors, wrote, "Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

Predictably, fans immediately began begging for a collaboration between the two, who have known each other for years.

