Taylor Swift announces support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Following the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to announce her endorsement for Harris.

Taylor said in a post Tuesday night that she watched the debate, has done her research and made her choice on who to support in 2024 presidential race.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote.

She added, “Recently I was made aware that Al of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around Al, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Taylor continued, "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Taylor, who endorsed President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, noted in her post, "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make." She reminded fans that in order to vote, they must be registered and linked to Vote.Gov in her IG Stories.

The pop star signed her post, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."

