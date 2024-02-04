Taylor Swift announces 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Mary Pat Thompson

Taylor Swift celebrated winning her 13th Grammy on Sunday by announcing the upcoming release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

After taking the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards to accept the prize for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Taylor made the announcement about her upcoming record, which arrives on April 19. She first reminded her fans that this is her 13th career Grammy.

"My lucky number, I don't know if I ever told you that," Taylor said. "I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go post the cover right now. Thank you I love you!"

She then did exactly that, posting the upcoming album's cover art to her social media pages. She also posted a photo of a piece of paper that includes handwritten poetry from this new era.

“All’s fair in love and poetry...Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department,” it reads.

