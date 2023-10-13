Taylor Swift reunites with Travis Kelce's mom at Chiefs-Broncos game

Taylor Swift was at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, October 12 to cheer on her her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs, alongside Travis' mom, Donna.

Taylor and Donna, sitting together, were shown chatting with each other as he waved to fans on Prime Video's pre-game broadcast. Swift was also seen chatting with Kelce dad, Ed.

This marks the third time the duo have watched Travis play from the same suite. Taylor watched his September 24 game against the Chicago Bears in his suite before leaving the stadium together to celebrate his team's win with friends at a postgame party in Kansas City.

A week later, Swift was joined by celebrity guests at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium, as the Chiefs beat the New York Jets.

A source close to the Kelce family recently told People that “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth," as the two continue to spend time together.

In an pre-game interview that aired before the game, Travis hinted at his romance with Swift, saying he was embracing his newfound media attention, but was able to compartmentalize his life in order to put his undivided attention toward the team.

"I feel like ... coming into this building, you've got to be able to shut off ... You give yourself that 100 percent focus of this job," he explained.

Travis was unable to join Taylor the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a day earlier.

