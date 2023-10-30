Taylor Swift celebrates '1989 (Taylor's Version)' collaborators Jack Antonoff and Diane Warren

Taylor Swift is getting her collaborators in on celebrating 1989 (Taylor's Version).

In an Instagram post on Sunday, October 29, Taylor honored her longtime music producer and friend Jack Antonoff by commemorating the rerelease of "Sweeter Than Fiction."

“'There you’ll stand ten feet tall, I will say ‘I knew it all along,’” Taylor wrote in her caption, referencing lyrics from the track. “This song has always made me think of my friend Jack. It was the first song we made together and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime.”

Taylor couldn't help but tease her bestie. "How can he be 6 years older than me and also somehow still be my precocious young son? We may never know," she wrote.

Taylor also congratulated Diane Warren, who cowrote the vault track "Say Don't Go" from 1989 (Taylor's Version), by sending her a bouquet of flowers. The pair wrote the song nine years ago, though it was ultimately left off the original version of the album.

Diane posted a photo of the flowers to X, formerly known as Twitter. "If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why," she wrote of Taylor.

Taylor also got one of her new friends in on the celebration. Brittany Mahomes received a 1989 (Taylor's Version) gift basket over the weekend, complete with a handwritten note from Taylor, a vinyl record of the album and a turquoise cardigan. Brittany is married to Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and teammate of Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

