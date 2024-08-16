Taylor Swift visited Travis Kelce on set of new game show, says co-star

We're not sure when she had time to do it, but Taylor Swift evidently showed up at Travis Kelce's work — and we don't mean Chiefs training camp.

The tight end is hosting the new Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? According to one of the participating celebrities, Garcelle Beauvais, Taylor dropped by during the filming.

"She did come on set, not the day that I was there, but she came," Beauvais tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "It was really sweet."

Beauvais also said Travis was fantastic as the host of the show and "everyone on set was like, 'He's so fine!'"

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will premiere Oct. 16 on Prime Video. Travis and the Chiefs will open their season at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5. Since Taylor has a break between the end of the European leg of the Eras Tour on Aug. 20 and the start of the next North American leg on Oct. 18, it's probably safe to assume that she'll be cheering from the VIP box.

