Taylor Swift tops Pollstar’s midyear tour leaders and gives economy a boost

By Andrea Tuccillo

Thanks to her mega successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift takes the number one spot on Pollstar's midyear top tour list.

According to the trade’s report, the trek has raked in an estimated gross of more than $300 million on more than 1.1 million tickets for its first 22 dates.

Beyond just ticket sales, Taylor’s tour is having a major impact on the economy. According to estimates from online research group QuestionPro, the U.S. leg of the tour will generate $5 billion in economic impact. That’s “more than the gross domestic product of 50 countries,” according to the researchers.

The Eras Tour hits Cincinnati June 30 and July 1 and data from the city shows it expects the economic impact of the two-day tour stop to reach $92 million. That includes spending on food, drinks, concert tickets and Uber drivers — and they say hotels in the area will likely reach 95% capacity.

Harry Styles' Love On Tour comes in at number three on Pollstar's midyear list, with Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour rounding out the top five. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are at number two, while Elton John is at number four.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

