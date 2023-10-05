Taylor Swift tickets sell for big bucks at Selena Gomez's charity gala

TAS Rights Management

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift didn't attend her friend Selena Gomez's charity gala on October 4, but she did help Gomez raise money for the cause.

The gala raised money for Selena's Rare Impact Fund, an offshoot of her cosmetics line Rare Beauty. Its goal is to raise $100 million in the next decade to provide mental health resources to young people worldwide. People reports that an auction was part of the Hollywood event, and two tickets to Taylor's Eras Tour went for big bucks.

The auction was emceed by Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, and the tickets — good for any future Taylor show anywhere in the world — started off with an opening price of $5,000. When bidding reached $6,500, Short joked, "That's just valet to see Taylor Swift!"

When the gavel finally came down, the two tickets went for $15,000.

Earlier, Selena told People, "I hate asking people for money ... [i]t's a weird concept, but I know that we're doing a good thing and I couldn't be more lucky to have the platform to do that."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

