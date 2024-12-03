Taylor Swift thanks fans for making 'TTPD' Apple Music's most-streamed album of 2024

Beth Garrabrant
By Andrea Dresdale

An awful lot of people used Apple Music to listen to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department this year, and now Taylor has thanked them all.

On her Instagram Story, she reacted to the fact that Tortured Poets was Apple Music's most streamed album of 2024, while she was this year's top streamed artist.

"Ahhhhh thank you for listening to my music and TTPD so much!!!" she wrote. "You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of the year on @applemusic!!! You guys snagged me that Top Streamed Artist spot too." She finished the post with the tongue-out emoji.

The Tortured Poets Department, released in April, has so far been RIAA-certified six-times Platinum, according to Billboard. It also spent 15 weeks on top of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

