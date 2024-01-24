Taylor Swift stalker arrested in NYC for the third time in five days

By Andrea Dresdale

Some people just don't know when to quit. A man who'd already been arrested twice for hanging around Taylor Swift's New York City building was arrested Wednesday, January 24, for a third time.

David Crowe was arraigned Wednesday on stalking and harassment charges in connection with his previous two arrests. But after he was released on supervised release, he immediately returned to Taylor's place and started looking through a dumpster parked across the street.

As for why Crowe, 33, keeps being released, stalking and harassment crimes don't involve the defendant being remanded into custody.

Crowe was first arrested on Saturday, January 20, when he was spotted attempting to open the door of Taylor's unit. He was subsequently arrested again near her building on January 22 and charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking.

According to the original complaint, between November 25, 2023, and January 22, 2024, Crowe was seen at Taylor's building approximately 30 times.

It's not clear if Taylor was in the building at the time of his arrests.

