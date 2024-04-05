Taylor Swift spotted celebrating friend's birthday solo in West Hollywood

Just because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are temporarily on vacation from their respective jobs doesn't mean they have to be joined at the hip.

Case in point: TMZ has pics of Taylor joining a group of friends at the West Hollywood bar Barney's Beanery on April 4, and Travis was nowhere in sight. Taylor spent a couple of hours at the event, and nobody bothered her, TMZ reports.

Her security guards stayed outside, and on the way out, one of them paid the tab.

Travis has been spotted out doing his own thing as well, including having a meal with his brother, Jason Kelce, in LA, golfing with his friend and doing multiple interviews to promote his upcoming music festival, Kelce Jam.

Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, comes out April 19. The next leg of The Eras Tour launches May 9 in France. Travis has already said he would go support her on some of her European dates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.