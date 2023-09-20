Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner raise eyebrows with arm-in-arm NYC appearance

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

By GMA Team and Andrea Dresdale

As one person on Reddit put it, "They had the chance to do the funniest thing ever and they did." Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted arm-in-arm in New York City on September 19, People reports.

Taylor and Sophie have been friends for several years, but their appearance together delighted fans considering Taylor briefly dated Joe in 2008. In fact, Taylor's claim on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Joe broke up with her in a 25-second phone call — later corrected to 27 seconds — is now the stuff of Swiftie legend.

In addition, many believe Taylor's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" is about Joe. In 2021, Sophie shared a screenshot of the song, to which Taylor responded, "Forever bending the knee to the [Queen] of the north."

Some fans also believe the line in Taylor's song "Invisible String" —"Cold was the steel of my axe to grind
For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents" — is about Joe.

Joe, meanwhile, is currently on his global tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!