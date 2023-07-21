Taylor Swift scores another chart milestone; video of fans singing on a plane goes viral

Another day, another Billboard chart achievement for Taylor Swift.

This time, she pulls even with Pink, tying for the most number-ones among solo artists on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart, as "Karma" takes its place on top.

This is Taylor's tenth number-one on that chart. Pink scored her tenth in 2019 with the song "Walk Me Home." Now, both women only trail behind Maroon 5, who've scored a record 15 chart toppers on Adult Pop Airplay.

Meanwhile, a TikTok video has gone viral of Swifties stranded on a delayed Southwest Airlines flight back to Salt Lake City from Taylor's show in Denver, Colorado. In the video, what seems to be the entire plane starts singing along to Taylor's hit "Love Story" with the lights dimmed.

In the comments, Southwest Airlines wrote, "We'll remember this for evermore."

"I WANNA BE ON THAT PLANE," wrote a fan. "I WAS ON THIS FLIGHT! screaming through the sorest throat," added another. The woman who created the video says she even traded friendship bracelets with other Swifties on the plane.

One joked, "Imagine one guy trying to get home from a work conference."

