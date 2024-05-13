Taylor Swift scores third week at #1; Dua Lipa notches 'Radical' #2 debut

Beth Garrabrant

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift's tortured poetry continues to fascinate fans. Her new album The Tortured Poets Department spends a third week at #1 on the Billboard album chart. It's her first album to spend its first three weeks on top since 2020's folklore.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's new album, Radical Optimism, debuts at #2 on the chart -- her highest-charting release ever. It sold 83,000 units, marking her best sales week ever. Her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, peaked at #3.

In the U.K., her home country, Radical Optimism debuted at #1.

Dua went wall-to-wall promoting the album, appearing on the covers of Rolling Stone and ELLE, hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live, performing at the TIME100 Gala after being named to the magazine's "most influential people of 2024" list, doing a surprise concert in New York's Time Square and opening both the BRIT Awards and the Grammy Awards.

