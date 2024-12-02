Taylor Swift roundup: 'Billboard' apology, Travis' faves and her note to fans

A four-day weekend means plenty of Taylor Swift news to round up on Monday, so here goes.

On Nov. 28, Billboard issued an apology to Taylor for its feature ranking her as the #2 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century. The apology wasn't for her ranking, but for the video it created as part of the feature, which contained footage from the video for Kanye West's song "Famous." You may recall that video includes a wax figure depicting Taylor nude, as well as the line, "I made that b*** famous."

"We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift's achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her," the publication wrote. "We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error."

On Nov. 29, Taylor attended the Chiefs/Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium, sporting a bejeweled "87" pendant, representing her boyfriend Travis Kelce's jersey number. Speaking of Travis, in a bonus episode of his New Heights podcast, the tight end revealed more of his favorite Taylor songs: "Death By a Thousand Cuts" and "Cowboy Like Me." His favorite, though, remains "Blank Space."

And, Taylor's new The Eras Tour Book went on sale on Black Friday. In it, she writes that one thing that kept her and her crew going every night is that "people need an escape from how brutal life can be, and it is the honor of a lifetime to be that for them." She adds that she hopes the legacy of the tour will be that fans will be able to replicate the "joy and acceptance" they experienced in other areas of their life.

She signs off, tantalizingly, "See you next era..."

