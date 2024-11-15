Taylor Swift reacts to 6 Grammy noms at Eras Tour show in Toronto: 'It's so wonderful'

Taylor Swift thanked fans on Thursday night at her Eras Tour stop in Toronto for the six Grammy nominations she received.

"You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months," she said in a fan-captured video from the concert. "I just mean, what you did ... just embracing Tortured Poets Department the album."

"It's truly blowing my mind, because it's really emotional for me that this album, I wrote it during the Eras Tour, right?" she continued. "I wrote that album, made that album, all trying to keep it a secret from you guys, and then announced the album, and then we basically were, like, working really hard to secretly put together a new chapter in the Eras Tour of The Tortured Poets Department."

The singer then went on to say it's been "so wonderful" to see fans "digging into this album and really understanding where I was coming from with it."

"You made it by far the biggest debut week I've ever had with an album, and you kept ... that album at #1 for nearly four months," she added. "And the most recent thing that you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show is, you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys! It's so wonderful. So, thank you."

Taylor earned six Grammy nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, including album of the year and pop vocal album for The Tortured Poets Department. She also earned nominations for record of the year and song of the year for her song "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, which also appears on the album.

Taylor is on the final leg of her Eras Tour, which concludes Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

